Android O Rumors: Updated Camera and Clock Apps Coming to Next-Gen Mobile OS

It may still take a while before Google releases the latest version of their mobile operating system that will be dubbed as Android O, but new speculations about its upcoming features have been revealed online.

Reuters/Beck Diefenbach Google's upcoming Android O operating system is expected to be released in August 2017.

According to a report, an app developer known as krisyarno looked into the upcoming improvements to the Clock and Camera apps that will be introduced by Android O. The developer claimed that while the upcoming Android version will not come with major changes for the two apps, it will allow users to upgrade their Android 7.1 Nougat-running Camera and Clock on their Google Nexus or Google Pixel devices without having to root them.

Once installed, the updated Clock app will now have a permanent dark gray background instead of the light blue background in the morning and a darker blue background at night.

On the other hand, the new Camera app may still have the same features as earlier versions. But it will now have a different way to switch between the app's photo and video modes.

The upcoming Android O is also expected to come out with a new battery feature where a cool animation shows the increasing power level in the Setting's Battery page while charging.

Moreover, the new Android operating system will allow users to customize the design of their notifications. According to reports, popular apps like Play Music, YouTube and Spotify will be able to take advantage of this feature.

Also, the upcoming Android O will no longer present the annoying snooze option on the media notification. But, it will reappear as soon as the playback has been paused.

Google is expected to release the Android O mobile operating system first on their Pixel smartphone devices sometime in August. Other smartphone manufacturers like OnePlus and Nokia-maker HMD Global have already revealed that they will also come up with devices that will support the next-generation Android in the future.