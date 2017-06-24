Android O Update: OS Name May Have Been Revealed

(Photo: Google Developers) A preview of the Android O.

The codename for the Android O, Google's next-generation mobile operating system set for release soon, may have been revealed.

One of the mysteries surrounding the OS is what it will be called. Google always chose sweets as names for the software and Android O will be no different.

Source code found by Myce on Android 8 has revealed that Android O will actually be called "oatmeal cookie." The site found references to "oc-dev," which is in line with the names of previous Android iterations used by Google.

While there is no explicit mention of oatmeal cookie being the codename of the next Android firmware, Myce believes that it is a very likely candidate.

After the leak, several Twitter users brought to light a slide from a presentation at Google I/O that actually made references to oatmeal cookie as the internal codename the software giant uses.

Looks like at least internally Android O is "Oatmeal Cookie." Noticed this in an I/O slide. pic.twitter.com/9AZD0Zdc8l — Yoni Samlan (@ysamlan) June 6, 2017

That being said, it is safe to say that Android O, which is also Android 8.0, will be called oatmeal cookie. Many speculated it will be Oreo.

With regard to the features and tweaks in the Android O, it was discovered that Action Launcher 3 will drop the "3" name from its name.

It was the creator of the app himself, Chris Lacy, who brought it to the attention of users. He also mentioned that the Clock app icon will be animated in the said launcher and as a widget as well.

Android O will also make sure that WebView, which allows users to access the web within an app, is made more secure.

In the new OS, WebView will include Google's Safe Browsing feature, which will warn users if they are accessing a potentially harmful website.

In the unfortunate event that the WebView is compromised by these attacks, Google will make sure in the Android O that it will not spread to other apps.