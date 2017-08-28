Android Oreo Specs News: New OS' Notable Features Revealed

Facebook/AndroidOfficial

Google just released its latest mobile operating system called the Android Oreo. However, Android users are still gauging if the upgrade will be worth the download.

According to reports, the new Android Oreo will come with several performance improvements as soon as it makes its way to the market through the Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones. Other Google products such as the Pixel C tablet, the Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, and the Nexus Player will also have the chance to experience the new operating system prior to the other devices in the market.

The tech giant added several new features for the latest Android software, including the limits for the location and execution of the apps that are running in the device's background to save memory and battery life.

The new Android Oreo also comes with an Autofill feature that when enabled by the user, all the login information such as details and addresses can be filled up for their favorite apps in an instant.

Another notable feature of the new Android Oreo is called the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, which can be used when users are planning to simultaneously watch a video while doing other tasks. Users will also be allowed to customize the PiP's frame on their screen together with the Play or Pause button.

Android users will also notice that the Notifications of their devices had been redesigned with a new color scheme that changes whenever media apps like YouTube and Play Music are being used.

It also comes with a new accessibility button that lets users to access the navigation bar accessibility features such as magnification and Select to Speak services. Users will also enjoy the downloadable fonts and 60 new emojis.

Google has yet to reveal the exact rollout date of the Android Oreo on Pixels and Nexus devices, as well as the schedule for other Android phones.