Android Users Attacked by Ransomware; How to Prevent Security Breach

If there is anything about Apple that makes the consumers lean toward its products when pitted against others, it is the fact that its iOS gives them exemplary security. Android has been known to be targeted on multiple occasions, and a recent incident has revealed that users of the said operating system are still vulnerable to attacks.

Facebook/AndroidOfficialAndroid users warned about ransomware

First detected by Lukas Stefanko, the Android malware was recently revealed to the public. Stefanko works for ESET, an IT company that specifically caters to the anti-virus and firewall needs of the consumers. Stefanko took to Twitter to update the world about the malware and he has reported that the ransomware specifically thrives in pornographic websites and URLs. The ransomware would ask the Android user to download the PornHub application in order to view their content. However, instead of installing the app, the link would redirect them to an app that distributes ransomware.

The attack on Android specifically affects those who have their phones set to allow the installation of third-party applications. Thus, those who rely on Google Play Store for the applications they use should be relatively safe from any incidents.

The situation is alarming for Android users because of the nature of the ransomware. What it does is it installs an app, which then grants itself administrative permission. This leads to the app hijacking the device and having complete control over an information or function of a phone or tablet.

Fortunately, the ransomware is a known threat to Android security and that is why the developers have many options that can protect users against it. One way is to configure the device to disable the installation of third-party applications. To do this, one must go to the Settings of the device, select Applications, and look for the Unknown Sources option. Users will only have to untick the checkbox.