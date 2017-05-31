Android Wear 2.0 ZenWatch 2, 3 update news: Still No Official Release Date

Owners of the ASUS ZenWatch 2 and 3 are in for a treat, as the device will come with the latest Android Wear 2.0. The update is slated to happen sometime in the following weeks.

ASUS Promotional image for ZenWatch 2

According to reports, it has been confirmed that Android Wear 2.0 will power ZenWatch 2 and 3. However, as for those who utilize the original ZenWatch, the device will not receive the latest Android Wear update.

Tech enthusiasts have been clamoring for the newest Android Wear, which was recently released last February, but will have to buy the relatively new ZenWatch 2 or 3 to get their hands on the software. Among the few things that the latest Android Wear software will bring are Google Play and access to Google assistant.

It seems like Android Wear 2.0 is coming to all watches supported by Android Wear, except for the original ZenWatch. The update will reportedly go live sometime in the following weeks. If it was not for the bugs that have been found in the system in the final stages, most probably the launch could have been announced earlier.

Since Android Wear 2.0 is already out, the system could already have been integrated into the production line of all Android wear supported watches. Google has previously stated that the ASUS ZenWatch will be getting the Android Wear 2.0 sometime in April or May. The month of May is about to end, yet there is still no official word on the update.

Not much has been said about the upcoming ZenWatch update, but reports say that Android Wear 2.0 will be available very soon. Tech junkies can only hope for now for the update to launch or for more information to roll out. The latest reports should be taken as speculation until proven otherwise.

The ASUS ZenWatch 2 and 3 are currently available for purchase.

Watch out for more updates.