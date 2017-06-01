Andy Rubin Essential Phone Release Date, Specs Rumors: Essential to Launch Soon

This year must mark a new age for the mobile industry as many tech companies are trying to provide customers with futuristic designs and top-tier features for their next generation handsets, one of which was crafted by Andy Rubin, creator of Android OS.

Reuters/Bobby Yip J.K. Shin (R), President and head of mobile communications business from Samsung, and Andy Rubin, Senior Vice President of Google Mobile, unveiling the Galaxy Nexus in December 2013.

Recode has learned that Andy Rubin is planning to launch his own smartphone, dubbed as "Essential," in the coming days. Rubin's device is trying to deviate from leading smartphone brands. Apple, for instance, does not allow third-party apps to run on their handsets. Only apps that have been made compatible with iPhone are accessible on the device. Essential, on the other hand, does not care for this exclusivity. Unlike the Apple iPhone, Essential is more versatile as it caters to the user's choice and interoperability.

In a live interview from Code Conference last May 30, Rubin talked about the new company he is building and the latest smartphone he is making.

According to Rubin, the device is one of a kind. It evolves with its user. The upcoming smartphone will have a screen that covers the full façade of the device. Its camera lens is even fixed on the gadget's screen. It will be able to capture 13-megapixel images, and its filming capabilities will be able to support 4k video.

Moreover, the Essential features 128 GB of storage. Unlike the majority of smartphones, the Essential does not come with a logo embedded on its titanium and ceramic surface. It also does not have a headphone jack since it is designed for wireless headphones. For pre-orders, Essential Phone is tagged at $699 and buyers can choose from four different colors.

According to some reports, Rubin, who is also the CEO of Playground and Essential, has announced that the new Essential Phone will be shipped in the next 30 days.

More updates should arrive soon.