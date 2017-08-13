Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Divorce News: Estranged Couple's Divorce Proceedings Placed on Hold

Reuters/Carlo Allegri Featured in the image are Hollywood actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Are estranged celebrity couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt taking the path to reconciliation?

Fans of the power couple got the biggest shock of their lives last year when Jolie announced that she was divorcing the 53-year-old actor, whom she starred with in "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" way back in 2005.

Almost a year after the 42-year-old Hollywood actress filed for divorce, a source has revealed to E! News that the proceedings have been placed on hold.

"It's true that the divorce is not moving forward right now. They are taking a breather and seeing what happens," the insider said, and added that many things have changed since Jolie filed last year in September, including Pitt's sobriety.

His drinking habits were believed to be one of the reasons for their split, along with irreconcilable differences. In fact, he admitted to GQ that he had a drinking problem last year, even calling himself a "professional" at it.

Now, Pitt is said to be sober for about six months and is "working on self-improvement," which may have been the reason why things have become better between him and Jolie.

While they have hit pause on the divorce, it is still not certain if the celebrity couple is going to get back together.

On the other hand, a source has revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the reason why the divorce is being put on hold is "because they both made children the priority, but nothing significant has changed in their relationship."

They have allegedly become more civil with each other for the sake of their kids.

The couple share six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. In December last year, Jolie was granted custody of their kids, while Pitt was granted "therapeutic visitation" rights.