Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Divorce news: Sources Clarify Reconciliation Rumors

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Estranged Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Despite the delay in their divorce proceedings, the status of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's relationship is still reportedly complicated.

According to a source, Jolie is still not comfortable with the idea of Pitt dating other people in the future.

"Even though it was Angelina's decision to split with Brad, she still feels possessive when it comes to him, and Angelina has a jealous streak in her, so if Brad has moved on to another woman, it's definitely going to sting," the source reportedly told HollywoodLife.

The source also added that the interaction between the estranged couple is still all about their six children. They will call each other whenever they have to talk about something regarding the welfare of their kids. However, they rarely have a chance to see each other in person since their staff will be the one to drive their kids from each other's residences from time to time.

However, Jolie does not seem to have a jealousy streak on her when she appeared at the red carpet premiere of her film "The Breadwinner" at the Toronto Film Festival.

She reportedly looked happy and glowing as she escorts her kids Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9 in the red carpet. This is despite the persistent rumors that she and Pitt are undergoing an intensive spiritual counseling as a couple to fix their relationship.

But a source close to the family reportedly said that there is no truth to the reconciliation rumors. "They are both focused on putting their children's priorities first and are getting along, but this story is clearly an outsider trying to create a storyline that doesn't exist," the source firmly stated in an interview with Daily Mirror.

Pitt and Jolie ended their 12-year relationship in September 2016, just after being married for two years.