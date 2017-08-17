Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Divorce: No Reconciliation as Brangelina Can't Agree on Assets, Properties Division

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are not reconciling. The former couple might have put their divorce on hold but sources say it is only because they cannot agree on the division of their properties and assets.

The exes, who announced that they were divorcing in September 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years together, are in the midst of sorting out this problem with their lawyers.

"They have so many properties and so many areas their prenup doesn't cover," a source revealed.

Pitt is allegedly keen on keeping their property in France so that he can continue with the wine business. He also has a collection of antique furnishing and these assets cost millions of dollars that Jolie would like to sell for charity.

"The list goes on and on and the lawyers are in stalemate," the source added.

On top of the property settlements, Jolie and Pitt reportedly also need to settle child custody arrangements.

Jolie claimed that her ex-husband was abusive to their children at the start of their divorce proceeding, hence she sought full custody. The actor is still contesting for shared custody and entered into rehab for alcoholism to show that he intends to change for the children.

Earlier, speculations surfaced that Jolie and Pitt decided to put their divorce on hold supposedly after the former saw the latter's improvement when he underwent rehabilitation. It fueled rumors that the couple could be back together.

Sources also told E! News that the ex-couple was "taking a breather." But now it appears that not much has changed since they decided to split.

Jolie and Pitt have six kids who currently stay with their mom. Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9, occasionally see their dad but this arrangement is only temporary, as ruled by the court last December 2016.