Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt Divorce Updates: Jolie Opens Up About Healing After the Split

Wikimedia Commons / Georges Biard Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt during happier times at the red carpet premiere of "A Mighty Heart" in May 2007.

Months after the news broke out about her unexpected divorce with estranged husband Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie finally opened up about how she and her children are coping with their new situation.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the award-winning actress revealed that her family is still recovering from the events that led to their split. "They're not healing from divorce. They're healing from some ... from life, from things in life," the actress stated.

However, she did not directly confirm if she was referring to the infamous incident that reportedly happened on the couple's private plane that led to the couple's breakup.

She also mentioned that she is having difficulty juggling her time with her job as an actress, director, a dedicated humanitarian, and a single mother for all her three children. "It's just been the hardest time, and we're just kind of coming up for air. [This house] is a big jump forward for us, and we're all trying to do our best to heal our family," she also said.

Jolie and Pitt started seeing each other after working on the set of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" in 2005. They tied the knot at their family estate in Correns, France in August 2014 after having six kids together, including their adopted children Maddox, Pax, and Zahara, as well as their biological kids Shiloh and twins Knox, and Vivienne.

A family friend reportedly told Entertainment Tonight that Jolie's recent revelations about the state of their family came as a surprise, since she and her estranged husband have been keeping the privacy of their kids as their number 1 priority.

"It's surprising that Angelina would use the children to help herself in the story, especially after years where both were dedicated to protecting their privacy," the family friend stated.

Another source also revealed in an interview with HollywoodLife that Jolie returned to being a loner when she got separated with Pitt. "She doesn't have a huge circle of friends, so when she ditched Brad it left a huge gap in her life," the source said. "She really misses their evenings together, when the kids have been put to bed, and they used to sit and talk."