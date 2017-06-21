Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt News: Actor Spent Time with Kids Before Father's Day

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie set aside their feud and ongoing legal battle to celebrate Father's Day. According to reports, the 53-year-old actor was able to spend some time with the kids before they flew to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia with Jolie.

Reuters/Luke MacGregorAngelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

E! News reported that Pitt spent several hours with the Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox in his Los Angeles home on June 17, Saturday. The family reunion comes seven months after Pitt and Jolie famously reached a temporary custody agreement, whereby all the children would remain in Jolie's custody. Pitt, on the other hand, is allowed "therapeutic visitation" with the kids.

After their brief family moment, the kids returned to Jolie's home. The actress and the children are currently settling into a six-bedroom home just five minutes away from Pitt's. They later made their way to LAX to travel to Ethiopia. The country holds a special place in Jolie's heart, as it is where she filmed "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" and adopted daughter Zahara in 2005.

Although the purpose for the trip wasn't revealed, it was speculated that the family wanted to celebrate Zahara's adoption date in advance.

While Jolie and the kids spent the weekend in Ethiopia, Pitt was busy redecorating their first family home. The "Fight Club" actor added a new tree to the property.

Meanwhile, Pitt recently gave an interview with GQ magazine (via Daily Mail), in which he candidly reflected on his split with Jolie and his separation from the children. He revealed that it was too difficult to remain in their family home at first, so he decided to stay with a friend for a couple of days.

"It was too sad to be here at first, so I went and stayed on a friend's floor, a little bungalow in Santa Monica," Pitt told GQ.

"This house was always chaotic and crazy, voices and bangs coming from everywhere, and then, as you see, there are days like this: very...very solemn," he added.