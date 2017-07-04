Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt News: Former Couple to Co-Parent Their 6 Children?

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Cast member Brad Pitt and actress Angelina Jolie pose at the premiere of 'The Tree of Life' at LACMA in Los Angeles May 24, 2011.

It has been nearly 10 months since Angeline Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt. Now, the former A-list couple is trying their best to maintain a cordial relationship for the sake of their six children — Maddox Chivan, Pax Thien, Zahara Marley, Shiloh Nouvel, Knox Léon, and Vivienne Marcheline.

In fact, Jolie and Pitt have reportedly reached a solid agreement on how they will co-parent and raise them in the healthiest way possible.

"When Brad and Angelina talk these days, it's just about the kids," an unnamed source said in one interview with Hollywood Life. The insider also went on to say that "Either Brad's ringing one of the phones to speak to them, and Angie picks up, or they talk directly together about any child-related issues as and when they arise."

Despite their amicable arrangement, Jolie and Pitt are still pushing through with the divorce. That is why they have only restricted their conversations only to be about their six children.

"Brad and Angie both have excellent management and legal teams dealing with all the other stuff," the source continued. "So neither really sees the point in calling just to have a friendly chat or rehash old business," the insider went on to say.

Jolie and Pitt fell in love on the set of 2005's action comedy film "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." After seven years together, they announced their engagement in April 2012 and were married on August 2014 in a private ceremony in Chateau Miraval, France.

On September 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, citing irreconcilable differences. She also requested physical custody of their six children, The Telegraph reported. Her legal representative, Atty. Robert Offer, said the "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider" star filed for divorce for the health of the family and asks that they will be given its privacy at the time.