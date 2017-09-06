Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt News: 'I Don't Enjoy Being Single,' Says Jolie

While promoting her latest directorial effort, "First They Killed My Father," Angelina Jolie spoke out about being single and how it has affected her.

Reuters/ANDREAS RENTZ/POOL Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attend the "Cinema for Peace 2012" charity gala during the 62nd Berlinale film festival, Berlin.

"This is the first time I have done this for a long time. It's not easy," Jolie said of the long weekend of interviews to promote her Cambodian-set drama. "I am a little shy this time, because I am not as strong inside as I have been in the past."

Speaking to the Telegraph, the actress admitted that the unfortunate turn of events for her family has taken a toll on her.

"It's been difficult. I don't enjoy being single," she said. "It's not something I wanted. There's nothing nice about it."

Though the one-year mark of her filing for divorce is approaching, it seems like the 42-year-old show business veteran is still having a hard time. The actress said that although she may appear to be "pulling it all together," it takes a lot of effort for her to get through her days.

After taking a year off from work, to lay-low, and focus on family, the mother of six admitted that when she feels she is ready to go back to acting, she will. She might even try another shot at directing, that is if she finds something new that she is passionate about.

Brad, on the other hand, has been doing well in his career. He starred in the World War II thriller "Allied." He also recently promoted a more contemporary military satire "War Machine." Apart from that, his Plan B Entertainment produced the critically acclaimed "Moonlight."

Rumors about their getting back together are still rife. Unfortunately, the former couple have not confirmed the news. Most likely, that is all there is to it, rumors.