Angelina Jolie Celibacy: 'Maleficent' Star Choosing Abstinence After Brad Pitt Divorce?

Angelina Jolie is apparently choosing not to have any sexual relations since splitting with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. Reports revealed that she is not eager to find a new partner as she's enjoying her celibacy.

Sources told Hollywood Life exclusively that she's embracing being single. She's allegedly learning to channel her sexual energy into something more creative and thus, romance is far from her mind.

"She's started practicing yoga, which she used to hate but in the past year it's really helped calm her mind," the source said. Jolie has allegedly "shut down" her sexual side and is at peace with this choice.

It will be a year since Jolie and Pitt announced that they were divorcing. The two are in the middle of a custody battle over their six children, Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and the twins Knox and Vivienne, 9.

However, Gossip Cop debunked the report on Jolie embracing celibacy. The publication cited that no one from the "Maleficent" star's camp is talking to the media about personal details like her sexual energy and that the report is not true.

Gossip Cop also debunked previous reports that Jolie is done with men. Back in the '90s, Jolie had a relationship with model and actress Jenny Shimizu.

Speaking with sources from the actress' camp, the publication was assured that Jolie hasn't been talking to anyone about deciding to get into another lesbian relationship. The sources confirmed that the story that ran in the tabloid is false.

Meanwhile, Jolie's ex-husband has been linked to different women since his divorce. There were rumors that Pitt went on dates with Sienna Miller, Elle McPherson, Charlize Theron and Chelsea Handler.

"It's not anything serious," a source revealed who came into Pitt's defense. "He doesn't have a girlfriend. It's more of a way to get out and be social."

Rumors also stated that Pitt made amends with his other ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston, for the way he treated her during their five-year marriage. Pitt and Aniston allegedly broke up because he started hooking up with Jolie.