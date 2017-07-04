Angelina Jolie Dating: Maddox Reportedly Encourages His Mom to 'Find a Nice Guy'

Angelina Jolie's eldest son, Maddox, wishes his mom would go back to dating. An insider allegedly revealed that the 15-year-old youngster wants Jolie to find a nice guy as it has been 10 months since she announced her divorce from husband Brad Pitt.

Reuters/Carlo Allegri Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in file photo arrive at the screening of her directorial debut "In the Land of Blood and Honey" in New York December 5, 2011.

The source told Radar Online that Jolie and Maddox have a close bond that they can discuss anything and she listens to his advice. "She treats him like an equal in most if not all respects," the source said. As Jolie focuses on raising her six children, big brother Maddox is said to be concerned for her mother's personal happiness.

The source goes on to reveal that Maddox has been a big help around the household. He supervises his siblings — Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, Knox and Vivienne, almost 9 — during dinner time and bed time. Jolie used to rely on her brother, James Haven, to supervise the children, but the actress allegedly did not want him exhausted anymore.

Is Jolie actually seeing someone, though? InTouch Weekly revealed in April that there is an unnamed British man in the actress' life and she has yet to introduce him to her children. However, Gossip Cop debunked the reports of Jolie dating again, citing the rumors were simply untrue.

Meanwhile, Jolie's ex-husband is also rumored to be embroiled in a secret romance with Sienna Miller, but the actress was quick to deny the reports. "I'm not going to even dignify it with a response. It's predictable and silly," Miller said.

What is certain between the ex-couple for now, however, is that they are working harder at co-parenting their six children. The actor was able to spend Father's Day with the kids back in June. The actress also bought a house around the same neighborhood as Pitt so that the children are nearer their father's place and she and her ex-husband can share in the parenting tasks.