Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Divorce With Brad Pitt: 'Things became difficult'

Following a tumultuous year, Angelina Jolie now has a new outlook on life.

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt in file photo arrive at the screening of her directorial debut "In the Land of Blood and Honey" in New York, December 5, 2011.

In a recent wide-ranging interview with Vanity Fair, Jolie opened up about her family's new normal after her split with Brad Pitt.

"Things got bad," she told the publication, revealing her marital problems began when she was in postproduction on her latest project, "First They Killed My Father." She added, "I didn't want to use that word... Things became 'difficult.'"

While she did not elaborate on the reason for their divorce, Jolie appeared to reject the notion that her family's hectic lifestyle became a huge issue for her and Pitt. Instead, she sees their way of living as a good thing for her six kids.

"[Our lifestyle] was not in any way a negative," she explained. "That was not the problem. That is and will remain one of the wonderful opportunities we are able to give our children... They're six very strong-minded, thoughtful, worldly individuals. I'm very proud of them."

Jolie and Pitt officially separated in September last year. They filed for divorce shortly after their split. Jolie currently has sole custody of all her kids while the divorce is still being negotiated by both parties involved. In an effort to make new changes in her life, Jolie decided to move to an 11,000-square-foot house in Los Angeles.

After her new Netflix film, Jolie has nothing on her upcoming schedule career-wise. The actress said she would prefer to stay home and be with her kids. She also expressed her desire to be a full-time homemaker, sharing that she is taking cooking classes at the request of her children. Jolie revealed that she's getting better at doing household chores and taking care of her family, but she also wants to take a trip someplace else.

Jolie's next film "First They Killed My Father," which centers on the Cambodian genocide, will be available for streaming on Netflix this year.