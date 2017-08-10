Angelina Jolie Reportedly Stalling Legal Separation From Brad Pitt

(Photo: Reuters/Carlo Allegri) Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive at the screening of her directorial debut "In the Land of Blood and Honey."

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie might be giving their marriage another chance, according to recent reports.

According to Us Weekly, a source revealed that Jolie is second-guessing her choice to file a legal separation from Pitt. "The divorce is off," the insider claimed. "They haven't done anything to move it forward in several months and no one thinks they are ever going to." The actress' indecision is an unexpected behavior from her since she immediately painted Pitt as the villain after their split.

Another source told the media outlet that Jolie's inner circle was also "running a smear campaign" against the "War Machine" star, who was accused of physical abuse and infidelity, at the time. However, things became different in the months that followed when Pitt started showing signs that he has changed for the better. "She's still so in love with him," added the source.

Pitt's tell-all interview with GQ that was published in May is believed to be one of the reasons why Jolie had a change of heart. The 53-year-old admitted that he struggled with a drinking problem, but he decided to quit alcohol cold turkey and go into therapy. Jolie also stalled the divorce process for the sake of their six kids: Maddox, 15; Pax, 13; Shiloh, 11; Zahara, 12; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 9.

The former couple's friends believe they might be on the road to reconciliation since Pitt has been sober for almost a year now. Reports note that aside from attending therapy to address his drinking problem, he has also been spotted turning to art for his recovery. He was previously seen in a Los Angeles studio making sculptures.

Pitt seems to be determined to win his family back. While attending the Glastonbury Festival in England in June, the director/producer did not touch any alcohol because he was required by his legal counsel to have weekly testing.

Reps for Pitt and Jolie have yet to comment on the A-list pair's alleged reconciliation.