Angelina Jolie Speaks Out About Plight of Refugee Girls

Angelina Jolie recently visited female refugees and their families in Nairobi, as she urged for greater awareness of their plight. As a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the actress was in Kenya for World Refugee Day on Tuesday, June 20.

Reuters/Denis BalibouseU.S. Actor and UNHCR Special Envoy Angelina Jolie attends a conference at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 15, 2017.

As part of her humanitarian work, Jolie met with about 200 refugee girls living in the Hesima Kenya Safe House in Nairobi during their girls' empowerment program, as reported by a UNHCR news post.

These young girls have been separated from their parents and families due to continuing violence in the country. They share the common plight of other women and children refugees around the world, Jolie stated.

"Over half of all refugees and displaced people worldwide are women and children. How we treat them is a measure of our humanity as nations," the actress said.

"On World Refugee Day my only ask is that people consider the pain and suffering of young girls like these. Not only have they had to flee extreme violence or persecution, lost everything and witnessed the death of family members, but they have also had to face so much abuse and intolerance and hardship," Jolie added in her message.

The humanitarian actress also made a statement at the International Peace Support Training Center on behalf of victims of sexual violence, according to the International Business Times. She spoke against the abuses committed by those in uniform, especially the men of rank who should be committed to the protection of civilians.

She urged those present to spread the message and take a stand against abuses done by those in the armed forces. This marks the third time that the actress has visited the country, further highlighting her concern for the women and children refugees in Kenya and neighboring countries, including Somalia, South Sudan, and Burundi.