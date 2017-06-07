'Angie Tribeca' Season 3 Episode 10 Spoilers: Can Humanity Survive More of Sniglet's Heinous Schemes in 'Go Get 'Em Tiger?'

Sniglet (Rob Riggle) is stepping up his game on the next episode of TBS' police procedural parody series, "Angie Tribeca." What part will his new captive, Scholls ( Andrée Vermeulen), be playing in his next evil scheme?

YouTube/TribecaTBSA screenshot of Andrée Vermeulen as the medical examiner Dr. Monica Scholls on the police procedural parody, “Angie Tribeca,” airing Mondays on TBS.

While the Really Heinous Crimes Unit (RHCU) succeeded in putting an end to Sniglet's plan of saving the animals by annihilating humanity, they have unfortunately failed to keep their team intact. And now that the medical examiner Scholls is in Sniglet's hands, what chance will humanity have of surviving another viral outbreak? Will Sniglet even consider using yet another bio-weapon for his ultimate scheme?

According to the official synopsis for the next episode titled "Go Get 'Em Tiger," the antidote that Scholls concocted for the penguin virus that threatened to liquefy the entire humanity worked, and thanks to her, people will remain solid for the time being. But the doctor has gone missing, and Sniglet, the serial killer who's still planning on ending humanity to spare the animals, is still at large.

Will Sniglet be using Scholls' medical knowledge for his next grand plan? Is he just keeping the doctor captive in order to rob RHCU of the chance to stop his next apocalyptic scheme? Can Scholls figure out a way to free herself, or will Sniglet manage to get to her somehow and turn her to the dark side?

Either way, Tribeca (Rashida Jones) and the rest of RHCU will surely be searching for Scholls to bring her back just in time for Lt. Atkins' (Jere Burns) beautiful outdoor wedding.

The previous episode also saw Tribeca's very brief reunion with her father, Pete (Ernie Hudson), whom she has not seen since she was 12. Her old man, however, and perhaps out of habit at the sight of a police officer, escaped through the bathroom window before they can truly bond. Will Tribeca be seeing Pete again before this season ends?

"Angie Tribeca" season 3 episode 10 airs on Monday, June 12, at 10:30 p.m. ET on TBS.