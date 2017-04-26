'Angie Tribeca' Season 3 Episode 4 Spoilers: Geils and Tribeca Deal With Robotics in 'Turn Me On, Geils'

Tribeca (Rashida Jones) and Geils' (Hayes MacArthur) professional and romantic partnership may be threatened in the next episode of "Angie Tribeca."

Facebook/TribecaTBS Promotional banner for TBS' police comedy series "Angie Tribeca."

When a brilliant robotics specialist is found dead in his own laboratory, Tribeca and Geils are called in to investigate. But since nobody knows who killed the specialist, it only makes Tribeca's job a lot harder. What clues will they find in the crime scene that will eventually lead them to the killer? And what wacky speculations will they form about the motivation behind the killing before they finally trip over the truth?

There is, however, someone, who can help shed some light on what happened in the lab and may even be able to share some insights into both the case and the kind of life that the late specialist led. This key source, and potential suspect, is none other than the victim's magnetic assistant. The synopsis for the next episode of the police parody series also teases that said assistant will develop a liking for Geils.

It is not clear, though, whether this assistant is human or is one of the specialist's robots.

Either way, how will this case affect Tribeca and Geils' relationship both on and off the field? Will they be able to move past the issues it may cause that could threaten their trust in each other?

Tribeca and Geils had previously proven just how well they work together as a team when they successfully sent the town's much-beloved athlete to jail. McLaren (Andrew Bachelor), a college star athlete, took a car for a test drive and accidentally crashed into a truck of cadavers, injuring its driver, Piedmont (Nate Torrence).

This success also helped Tribeca accept Geils' plan of enrolling into the lieutenant's program, which may also be addressed in the upcoming episode.

"Angie Tribeca" season 3 episode 4 titled "Turn Me On, Geils" airs on Monday, May 1 at 10:30 p.m. EDT on TBS.

Meanwhile, the show's official Facebook page is conducting a poll on the funniest jokes on the show. Fans can head over to the compilation video and tap the Facebook emoji that appears on their preferred scene.