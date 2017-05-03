'Angie Tribeca' Season 3 Episode 5 Spoilers: Detective Duo Goes to NASA; Natalie Portman Guest Stars

Angie Tribeca (Rashida Jones) and Jay Geils (Hayes MacArthur) may have agreed to take a break from dating, but they are still pretty much on the job with each other on the next episode of TBS' police procedural comedy "Angie Tribeca."

Facebook/TribecaTBSPromotional banner for TBS' police comedy series "Angie Tribeca."

After dealing with a murderous robot in the previous episode, the detective duo is now headed to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) to consult about the case of a man who fell from the sky. There, they'll find special guest star Natalie Portman playing the role of Christine Craft, the head of NASA mission control.

According to an exclusive report by Entertainment Tonight, Tribeca and Geils will turn to Christine for help in solving their latest case and will thus find themselves in a version of NASA that has literally remained unchanged from its male-dominated culture in 1963. Tribeca will have a lot to deal with other than the case of the fallen man, with live ones still in the habit of smacking girls in the butt and drinking martinis is the normal way of things.

The article went on to favorably review Portman's performance in a role that is far removed from her award-winning dramatic ones. She has only occasionally unleashed this comedic side to her, such as when she was a host on "Saturday Night Live" in 2006 and when she starred in the romantic-comedy movie "No Strings Attached" in 2011.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how long Tribeca and Geils' cool off will last. The previous episode found Geils questioning Tribeca on why she seems so distant lately, and in the heat of the moment, he said that they should just take a break from dating and get married. While Tribeca agreed to take a break from dating, the getting married part visibly surprised her, which, in turn, led Geils to grow some resentment for his partner.

Will they be able to find a better compromise to what they each want and the limits of what each of them can give at the moment?

"Angie Tribeca" season 3 episode 5 titled "This Sounds Unbelievable, but CSI: Miami Did It" airs on Monday, May 8, at 10:30 p.m. EDT on TBS.