'Angie Tribeca' Season 3 Episode 6 Spoilers: Trophy Hunter Strikes Again?

The Trophy Hunter may be back in the next episode of the police procedural parody "Angie Tribeca."

Facebook/TribecaTBSPromotional banner for TBS' police procedural parody series "Angie Tribeca."

According to the official synopsis for the episode titled "Hey, I'm Solvin' Here!" Tribeca (Rashida Jones) and her colleagues go to the Big Apple to investigate the mysterious murder of a middle-aged man. The murder raised Tribeca's suspicions that the same serial killer they have been trying to track down since the beginning of this season may be back to his antics again.

Will they be able to apprehend the Trophy Hunter this time around? Will Tribeca be partnering up with Tanner (Deon Cole) again owing to the arrangement she made with former professional and romantic partner Geils (Hayes MacArthur)? How long can these two keep up with their vow to live and work as much apart from each other as possible?

Also, with Geils gradually making his way to becoming a lieutenant, will he and Tribeca ever find cause to work a case together again?

It's really hard to tell at this point for a show where practically anything can happen. In an interview with Den of Geek before the season began, MacArthur shared that should he become a lieutenant in the future, this did not necessarily mean that he would be replacing current lieutenant Atkins (Jere Burns).

"It would only service it for the scenes where it's needed. it's like playing a video game where you just press the reset button," MacArthur said.

The actor went on to say that one of the fun parts of doing the show was "getting to keep everything the same."

Reality is already so flexible in the show that keeping the relationships between the characters in the police station stay the way they are serves to keep the audience grounded each week.

Does this also mean that Tribeca and Geils may soon be able to satisfy their need for space and get back together again?

"Angie Tribeca" season 3 episode 6 airs on Monday, May 15, at 10:30 p.m. on TBS.