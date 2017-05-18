'Angie Tribeca' Season 3 Episode 7 Spoilers: No Good Deed Goes Unpunished for Geils in 'License to Drill'

Geils' (Hayes MacArthur) good intentions will get him in trouble on the next episode of TBS' police procedural parody series "Angie Tribeca."

Facebook/TribecaTBSA promotional image featuring Geils (Hayes MacArthur) from the police procedural parody series "Angie Tribeca."

A woman who suspects that her husband is having an affair gets help from Geils, who will, in turn, get caught in a pinch for his good deed. The official synopsis for the upcoming episode does not reveal anything more beyond this detail, but considering that Geils is aspiring to become a lieutenant soon, will this problem affect his chances of advancing his career?

What kind of trouble will Geils have to deal with? Could it be a jealous husband, a wrong accusation, or a mere misunderstanding blown out of proportion?

In the previous episode, Tribeca and Geils were reunited, at least on the field, when they went to New York to investigate a possible lead to the highly elusive Calvin Sniglet, a serial killer preying on trophy hunters.

And although Sniglet managed, yet again, to give Tribeca the slip, the veteran detective seems to have gained a much deeper insight into the kind of person Sniglet is and may be better able to anticipate his actions next time.

The episode also featured Chris Pine in the recurring role of Dr. Hornbein, also known as The Zookeeper, who is a Hannibal-inspired serial killer locked up in maximum security prison, and whom Tribeca sometimes consult with regarding her ongoing serial killer case.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Pine shared that he enjoyed working on the set with Jones.

"The show is ridiculously good time and I finally got to put my bad Hannibal Lecter impression to good use," Pine said.

Meanwhile, the previous episode revealed a new Atkins in New York. This one claims to be the cousin of the Atkins in Los Angeles. Another one was introduced in New Orleans in an earlier episode. All of them are played by actor Jere Burns.

Speaking with Den of Geek, actor MacArthur praised his co-actor's ability to give a different touch to each version of Atkins he plays.

"Jerry is such a specific and brilliant actor that he would treat each of these characters with different accents, outfits, quirks, but are all still a version of Atkins," MacArthur said. "Those were some of the times on set where it was the hardest not to laugh," he added.

"Angie Tribeca" season 3 episode 7 airs on Monday, May 22, at 10:30 p.m. EDT on TBS.