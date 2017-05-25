'Angie Tribeca' Season 3 Episode 8 Spoilers: Will the Police Procedural Parody Series Spoof 'Blindspot?'

Tribeca (Rashida Jones) may be closer to finding her estranged father as the third season of the police procedural parody "Angie Tribeca" nears its end.

Facebook/TribecaTBSA screenshot of Rashida Jones as the titular character in TBS' police procedural parody "Angie Tribeca."

However, whatever it is that she's about to find out about her father is not revealed or even hinted at in the official synopsis for the upcoming episode. Could they be saving this potentially game-changing development for the season finale? It does seem like it.

In the meantime, the upcoming eighth episode titled "If You See Something, Solve Something" will bring the elite Really Heinous Crimes Unit (RHCU) to the path of a naked woman who crawls out of a child's backpack with no memory of who she is or what has happened to her.

Could the series be parodying NBC's crime thriller series "Blindspot," wherein a naked, tattooed woman with amnesia crawled out of a duffel bag in the middle of Time Square? If it is, then it would be interesting to see their ridiculously humorous take on Jane Doe.

Meanwhile, Geils (Hayes MacArthur) and Tanner (Deon Cole) will be teaming up to track down a murderous fugitive. Could this case be related to the naked woman in the backpack? Again the synopsis does not reveal much detail about the upcoming episode.

It is, however, interesting to note that Tanner, who has usually partnered up with Tribeca since the latter broke up with Geils, is instead working on a case with Geils. Where is Tribeca in all of this? Could she be caught up in trying to locate her father throughout the series? And what kind of person will her father turn out to be? Is the series setting up yet another cameo before the current season ends?

In an interview with Vogue last year, actress Jones shared that the best thing she had been able to accomplish in her career was to be able to act alongside one of their guests who had a cameo — Bill Murray, who played Vic Deakins in season 1 episode 7 titled "Tribeca's Day Off."

"I mean, I don't know how I pulled that off. I almost had to pretend it wasn't happening," Jones said. "It was a long, lucid fever dream. A great fever dream," the actress added.

"Angie Tribeca" season 3 episode 8 airs on Monday, May 29, at 10:30 p.m. on TBS.