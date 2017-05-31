'Angie Tribeca' Season 3 Episode 9 Spoilers: A Virus Outbreak Threatens Los Angeles in 'Germs of Endearment'

The elite Really Heinous Crimes Unit (RHCU) of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) is up against a virus outbreak on the next episode of the police procedural parody series "Angie Tribeca."

Rashida Jones plays the titular character in TBS' police procedural parody series "Angie Tribeca."

According to the official synopsis for the episode titled "Germs of Endearment," an outbreak of a lethal virus threatens the lives of everyone in Los Angeles, and a serial killer may be behind it all. The said virus allegedly has the ability to liquefy people, but the synopsis does not say how it is acquired and transmitted. Moreover, is the virus' effect instantaneous or does it take time that would be enough for an antidote to reverse its effects?

In a universe where anything, no matter how incredible or hilariously silly, can happen, it's really hard to tell what the ramifications of this virus outbreak will be.

Additionally, the final scene of the previous episode teased Tribeca's (Rashida Jones) imminent meeting with her estranged father, who turned out to have been residing in a town especially intended for witness protection.

How will this meeting go? Will Tribeca and her father finally be able to sit down and talk about the unresolved issues between them? Will he be affected by the virus outbreak? And most importantly, who will be playing him?

"Angie Tribeca" has had its share of special guest stars like Chris Pine, Natalie Portman, and most recently Lizzy Caplan and John Michael Higgins. Higgins' character, Dr. Zaius, whom Tribeca arrested in season 1, was the one who told the veteran detective where her father was.

Also, with the end of the third season drawing near and their lives possibly being on the line, will Tribeca and Geils (Hayes MacArthur) finally realize just how important they are to each other and thus end their ongoing cool off? If not, then will they ever be able to work a case together in the future?

'Angie Tribeca" season 3 episode 9 airs on Monday, June 5, at 10:30 p.m. EDT on TBS.