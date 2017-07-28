'Angie Tribeca' Season 4 Latest News: Renewal Confirmed by TBS; Bobby Cannavale to Join Cast

Facebook/TribecaTBS TBS has confirmed that renewal of "Angie Tribeca" for season 4.

TBS' comedy series "Angie Tribeca" continues as the network has renewed it for season 4.

Coming off from the conclusion of its third season, which was last month, the show will return next year with 10 episodes, according to a Deadline report.

A new teaser showing the quirky lead star Rashida Jones, who plays the titular role, has also been released to confirm the season 4 renewal. TBS reportedly ordered another season of "Angie Tribeca" because of the significant growth in its viewership, with a 13 percent increase for the second season, and another 8 percent increase for the third.

Season 2 even got renewed ahead of its launch, which resulted in the network releasing both the second and third seasons last year. The comedy series has also drawn a younger audience compared to other TBS shows, and it also ranks as one of their top 10 comedies.

The network has also reportedly announced at the Television Critics Association press tour that Bobby Cannavale will be joining the cop comedy in "a shameless attempt to grab some much-deserved awards attention," considering that he has won two Emmys in the past.

"He is irresistible to the academy," the network said during the announcement. "Fingers crossed!" it went on to say.

The actor previously starred in the "Ant-Man" and "Daddy's Home" films, as well as in tv shows like "Boardwalk Empire," "Nurse Jackie," and HBO's now-cancelled drama "Vinyl." Further details surrounding his character in "Angie Tribeca" are yet to be revealed.

"Angie Tribeca" stars Jones, who plays a detective, while Hayes MacArthur plays Jay Geils, her partner in the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Other cast members include Jere Burns as Chet Atkins, Deon Cole as DJ Tanner, Andree Vermeulen as Dr. Monica Scholls, and more.

The series is executive produced by Nancy and Steve Carell, together with showrunner Ira Ungerleider.