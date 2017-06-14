'Angie Tribeca' Season 4 Latest News, Speculation: Show's Ratings Went Up Compared to Previous Year; Series to Be Renewed Soon?

TBS' police procedural series "Angie Tribeca" recently wrapped up its third season and left fans wondering how the latest mystery presented in the final scene will be resolved. Also, after Geils (Hayes MacArthur) confessed his lingering affections for Tribeca (Rashida Jones), will there be hope of reconciliation for these two should a fourth season gets green lit?

Facebook/TribecaTBSA screenshot taken from the finale of “Angie Tribeca” seaspm 3 featuring Geils (Hayes MacArthur) and the titular character Angie (Rashida Jones).

The third season finale revealed that everything that has happened the entire season has all been designed to test Geils' ability to handle a lieutenant's job. The Sniglet (Rob Riggle) case that sent them running off across states turned out to be a ploy featuring a man named Bender from the vice department playing the role of the serial killer, Sniglet, with Harbinson from the daycare center taking on the role of Tribeca's Hannibal, Dr. Hornbein (Chris Pine).

But the most shocking turn of events came at the very end of the episode when Mayor Perry (Matthew Glave) had Tribeca arrested for killing Tribeca, claiming that the woman they have been interacting with all this time was not the real Tribeca. And what did the slight smile on Dr. Scholls (Andrée Vermeulen) face mean? Could they have been harboring a secret enemy?

"Angie Tribeca" might not have been one to boast of stellar ratings with each episode, but Heavy predicts it may still be renewed for a fourth season nonetheless. Compared with the main broadcast networks, TBS is far less likely to base their renewal decisions on live ratings. And since the police procedural parody has shown a significant increase in viewership this year, averaging 573,000 viewers for each episode, a renewal announcement may be coming soon.

When asked to describe the show at Deadline's annual The Contenders Emmys event, executive producer Ira Ungerleider said, "It's a constant battle between insanity and the really logical crime story. So you take a show like Law & Order, and put monkeys into it."

"Angie Tribeca" was created by Steve and Nancy Carell, and the show premiered on Jan. 17, 2016 in a binge-friendly, 25-hour marathon.