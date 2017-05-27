'Animal Crossing' Nintendo Switch Rumors: Game to Be Announced at E3 2017?

The "Animal Crossing" series is one of Nintendo's most beloved franchises. Since it has been years since the company released a new title under the series, many fans have been wondering if an "Animal Crossing" game for the Switch will be released. This question recently came out as a magazine showed a possible teaser. What is this all about?

Youtube/Nintendo A screenshot from the "Animal Crossing" trailer, "Welcome Amiibo."

The latest issue of the Boy Scout magazine, Boys Life, is reported to have teased the upcoming release of a new "Animal Crossing" game. In the article, it was suggested that Nintendo might be unveiling a new game at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in June.

The article said, "Since Nintendo already launched its Switch console and the epic 'Zelda: Breath of the Wild' earlier this year, what's left to announce? Updates on cool Switch games like 'Super Mario Odyssey,' 'Splatoon 2,' 'Animal Crossing' and even a new 'Pikmin' title."

Nintendo is known to make surprises, especially in conferences like E3 2017; so, it could be possible that a new "Animal Crossing" game might just come out for the Nintendo Switch.

One thing is for certain for now; even if a title won't come out for the Nintendo Switch, "Animal Crossing" is still set to come to mobile phones. Although no release date has been revealed, fans are hopeful as Nintendo continues to support the project as of date.

"Animal Crossing" is a popular community simulation series developed and published by Nintendo. It was first released in 2001 and has since been a commercial success. In the game, the player's character moves to a village where many anthropomorphic animals live. There, the character buys their own house and makes a living out of catching fish, planting trees and other means. Players can also do various things in-game like fossil hunting, writing mail, making clothes, decorating houses and much more. "Animal Crossing" not only boasts of an open gameplay but its colorful characters as well.