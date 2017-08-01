'Animal Kingdom' News, Release Date: TNT Renews Series for Season 3

Facebook/AnimalKingdomTNT 'Animal Kingdom' season 2 returns on July 11.

As "Animal Kingdom" wraps up its second season in August, TNT has confirmed that the drama is having a third season. The series has significantly grown in viewership since its debut, and it looks like the network could not find any reason not to renew it.

In a statement, TNT's executive vice president of original programming, Sarah Aubrey, said: "The Cody family's drama keeps bringing more and more viewers back for more. Animal Kingdom has earned its place among a very select group of cable dramas that continue to grow audiences thanks to superior writing and storytelling."

Based on the 2010 Australian film by David Michod, "Animal Kingdom" follows a teenager named Joshua Cody, who finds himself living with his vicious relatives in Southern California, following the death of her mother due to a heroin overdose. In the series, the Codys are depicted as a family of criminally-inclined individuals ruled by their matriarch, engaging in illicit activities while making sure that they avoid the police.

Executive-produced by Emmy Award winner John Wells, Jonathan Lisco, Christopher Chulack and Etan Frankel, "Animal Kingdom" features Ellen Barkin as Janine "Smurf" Cody; Shawn Hatosy as Andrew "Pope" Cody; Scott Speedman as "Barry "Baz" Blackwell; Ben Robson as Craig Cody; and Jake Weary as Deran Cody. The series also stars Molly Gordon as Nicky Belmont, J's ex-girlfriend, as well as Carolina Guerra as Baz's beau Lucy.

The series debuted last summer with its 10-episode first season and was quick to be included in the list of basic cable's Top 10 returning dramas among the Adults 18-49 age group. It then returned for an expanded 13-episode sophomore season earlier this summer.

Season 2 ushered in Alex Meraz as Javier and Jennifer Landon as Amy. Fans also saw how Baz and Pope are trying to do things on their own. With Smurf seeing so much more in him, Joshua is now set to be more involved in the family's illegal business.

"Animal Kingdom" season 3 will premiere sometime next year. Meanwhile, season 2 currently airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.