'Animal Kingdom' Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers: Craig to Lead the Yacht Heist

"Animal Kingdom" season 2 episode 10 will see the Cody family commit another crime as if nothing happened. As for their adopted son, Baz Blackwell (Scott Speedman), the next episode means he will now have to consider living a life without his family.

Facebook/AnimalKingdomTNT A promotional photo for "Animal Kingdom."

Following Baz's terrible crime against the Codys, Craig (Ben Robson) will lead the rest of the Cody boys in a yacht heist unaware of Baz's betrayal. His girlfriend Nicky (Molly Gordon) will also be part of the crew unaware that her ex-boyfriend J (Finn Cole) is also in danger of incurring Smurf's (Ellen Barkin) wrath.

Episode 9 of "Animal Kingdom" season 2, titled "Custody," saw Baz steal from Smurf, the person who took him in and raised him after the death of his mother. Making the situation even worse is that he brought Smurf's grandchild in on the job.

Smurf will eventually find out who robbed her. The question on everyone's mind now is how she will react when she discovers two of her family members betrayed her. For a woman who expresses borderline-incestuous love for her family, it would nothing short of devastating. She might not feel much loss for Baz but for J, her grandmotherly love might turn into rage.

As for what pushed Baz to betray the family that sheltered him, it will probably take second place to the fact that he has no more family, again. While there has been a rift building up between him and Smurf, there might have been a chance for reconciliation. But after what he did, not anymore.

Baz knows his days are numbered and Smurf will do everything she can to kill him if it means protecting her family. That being said, involving the unwitting J might have been insurance to in order to cripple Smurf's efforts to whack him.

"Animal Kingdom" season 2 episode 10 "Treasure" will air on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at 10 p.m. EDT on TNT.