'Animal Kingdom' Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers: Smurf Gets Sidelined; Baz Seeks Out Truth About Catherine

"Animal Kingdom" has just kicked off its second season with the Cody family's latest heist misfiring. Will the crime family matriarch, Smurf (Ellen Barkin), be able to cope when she gets sidelined by the boys on the next episode of TNT's crime drama series?

The previous episode titled "Eat What You Kill" saw a risky heist orchestrated by the Codys' misfiring, thus leading the boys to put the blame on the Cody matriarch, Smurf. The heist happened in a brewery and ended up with the boys stealing a safe with almost nothing inside. This was due to the fact that Smurf's brewery informant had specifically told her to come on Thursday, but she mistakenly told her boys to pull the job off on Tuesday.

The boys then decided to have a little conversation with Smurf, which quickly turned into Smurf pointing out what she has done for them in the past. The conversation that was supposed to have been meant to give the boys a little bit of power over their future heists turned into a confrontation that sent shock waves through the entire family.

On the next episode titled "Karma," Smurf will find herself having to adjust to the implications of what she did in the previous episode when she gets sidelined while the boys are scoping out their next job. On the other hand, the youngest Cody, Deran (Jake Weary), is in need of quick cash and gets support from his brothers Pope (Shawn Hatosy) and Craig (Ben Robson).

Meanwhile, Smurf's adopted son, Baz (Scott Speedman), will go out of his way to try and find answers to his de facto wife, Catherine's (Daniella Alonso), disappearance.

This could put Baz's relationship with his family, especially with his brother Pope, in jeopardy. The first season saw Catherine packing some getaway bags for herself and her daughter, Lena (Aamya Deva Keroles), and stealing a bit of money from the Codys' stack. But before she and her daughter could run away, Pope came to deal with her, eventually smothering her and burning her body to make it seem like she's left her husband and daughter alone.

How long will it take Baz to find out the truth and what will he do with it?

"Animal Kingdom" season 2 episode 2 airs on Tuesday, June 6, at 9 p.m. ET on TNT