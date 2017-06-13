'Animal Kingdom' Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers: Smurf Focuses on J, Pope Falling in Love?

The Cody brothers are not in the best of terms with Smurf (Ellen Barkin) come "Animal Kingdom" season 2, episode 3, "Bleed for It," but she is done trying and is now diverting her focus on something potentially more beneficial.

(Photo: TNT)The promotional banner for "Animal Kingdom" season 2.

Instead, the matriarch decides to focus her attention on J (Finn Cole). The previous episode saw Smurf inviting him to attend the wake of Manny with her.

He accepts seemingly to display his loyalty to her, but if the promo for "Animal Kingdom" season 2, episode 3 is any indication, J might soon regret saying yes to Smurf.

In the clip, J, his emotionless face close to Smurf's, threatens to "put a bullet in [her] head." This suggests that things may have gone wrong during the trip and that his grandmother is behind it all.

Of course, this is speculated to be nothing but her ever-unique brand of mentoring. With the Cody brothers breaking free and going their own way, Smurf would need someone who knows how to follow orders.

The promo for "Animal Kingdom" season 2, episode 3 even shows J likely about to get into a fight with the folks at the wake, which means he will indeed be tested in this installment.

Meanwhile, Pope (Shawn Hatosy) is not done with Amy (Jennifer Landon) just yet. He met her in a previous episode, in which she was seen running a Bible study group and ex-con rehabilitation program in a church that he and his brothers are looking to rob.

As per "Animal Kingdom" season 2, episode 3, he will once again "bond" with her as he babysits Lena (Aamya Deva Keroles). Whether this is still part of his scheme to win her trust or the eldest Cody son possibly falling in love for real remains to be seen.

Speaking of romance, Baz (Scott Speedman) gets a dose of it from Lucy (Carolina Guerra) in "Animal Kingdom" season 2, episode 3, at least based on the promo, in which the latter kisses the former on the lips.

This comes as a surprise since Lucy has repeatedly showed no interest toward him, but she might slowly be going soft on him.

Finally, "Animal Kingdom" season 2, episode 3 will also see Deran (Jake Weary) once again take another risk in getting a liquor license for the bar.

"Animal Kingdom" season 2, episode 3, "Bleed for It," airs today, June 13, at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.