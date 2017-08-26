'Animal Kingdom' Season 2 Finale Spoilers: Smurf Tears Her Family Apart; Show Renewed for Season 3

In the season 2 finale of "Animal Kingdom," Smurf (Ellen Barkin) will tear her family apart while she's in jail. Meanwhile, the hit American drama series has been renewed for a third season.

Facebook/AnimalKingdomTNT Smurf (Ellen Barkin} breaks her family from prison.

On the 13th and final episode of "Animal Kingdom" season 2, titled "Betrayal," Smurf will create a rift in her family.

According to the episode listing from The Futon Critic, the tough matriarch of the Codys realizes that she will be behind bars for much longer and makes the decision to turn her family against each other.

Being the tough mother of the family, Smurf won't even care what happens to her sons and grandson while she's sitting behind bars.

As seen in the episode 13 promo, Smurf talks to her grandson Joshua (Finn Cole) through the glass and warns him about her adopted son Baz (Scott Speedman).

"Baz is trying to take advantage of you. Don't let him do that," Smurf tells Joshua.

Although Baz tried to ruin the family after Smurf was put behind bars, the threats that she was telling Joshua about might have no basis at all.

Later on, Smurf can be seen talking to someone else on the phone, saying, "They'll be coming for you." There is speculation that she is talking to Baz since she is already planning to turn Joshua against him.

Meanwhile, "Animal Kingdom," developed by Jonathan Lisco, was renewed for a third installment ahead of its season 2 finale, TVLine confirmed.

Executive vice president of original programming for TNT, Sarah Aubrey, said in a statement that viewers can't get enough of the family drama of the Codys.

"'Animal Kingdom' has earned its place among a very select group of cable dramas that continue to grow audiences thanks to superior writing and storytelling," Aubrey added.

Catch the season 2 finale of "Animal Kingdom" on Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.