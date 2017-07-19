'Animal Kingdom' Season 2 Spoilers: Baz Follows Smurf to Find Out Her Secret in 'Grace'

Facebook/AnimalKingdomTNT A promo image of "Animal Kingdom" season 2, featured as a cover photo on the TNT series' official Facebook page.

The second season of "Animal Kingdom" is in full swing as the Codys are busy covering their tracks from their successful church heist. At the same time, one of the boys acts on his own suspicions, as the crime drama series returns on Tuesday, July 25.

TNT has revealed the episode title of the upcoming eighth episode of "Animal Kingdom" season 2, as well as a short plot synopsis. According to their press release, episode 8, titled "Grace," airs on July 25, picks up the story arc from the megachurch job that the family pulled off in episode five, as recapped by Hidden Remote.

Craig Cody (Ben Robson) needs to keep the funds flowing, and he has just the next job in mind for that goal. This next heist could be a bit unusual though, and Craig could be planning for a solo job to take on the risk by himself.

Even as the crime family pulled off the lucrative megachurch heist, they could still improve on their getaway as law enforcement starts closing in on the people around them. Amy (Jennifer Landon) fends off probing questions from the cops who were looking for the perpetrators of the church robbery, as the Cody boys find a way to cover their tracks.

Andrew "Pope" Cody (Shawn Hatosy) finds a way to throw off the cops from their trail, saving Amy from scrutiny for the moment. The cops are not the only ones following their suspicions, however, as Barry "Baz" Blackwell (Scott Speedman) does some investigating of his own.

Baz has long suspected Janine "Smurf" Cody of hiding something from the group, and his loyalty lies with the boys as he sets out to discover what it is that the Cody matriarch could be holding back from them.

As Smurf moves out on her own, Baz tails her, hoping to catch a glimpse of what it is that is rousing his suspicions. What will he discover from shadowing the Cody mother figure? Fans can find out as "Animal Kingdom" resumes.

"Animal Kingdom" continues on Tuesday, July 25, at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.