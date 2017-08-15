'Animal Kingdom' Season 2 Spoilers: Can Baz's Plans to Get Rid of Smurf Succeed?

Facebook / AnimalKingdomTNT

Baz Blackwell (Scott Speedman) will start executing his plans to defeat his adoptive mother Smurf (Ellen Barkin) in the next episode of "Animal Kingdom" season 2.

According to the synopsis of the episode called "The Leopard," Baz will finally move to orchestrate his plans to bring down Smurf after he thought of eliminating her.

In the previous episode, Baz decided to go against Smurf's will be diverting J's (Finn Cole) mission. Baz even persuaded J that his grandmother does not really cared for him since she treats him just like Baz. But the robbery leader later on admitted to Lucy (Carolina Guerra) that he just tricked him so he can turn him against Smurf. Baz also managed to get a huge amount of money from Smurf at the end of the episode.

The synopsis of "The Leopard" also reveals that Marco (Joseph Julian Soria) will take advantage of a favor that he will agree to execute with the Cody brothers Craig (Ben Robson) and Deran (Jake Weary).

On the other hand, Pope (Shawn Hatosy) will try to find out the truth regarding Catherine's (Daniella Alonso) death.

In season 1, Pope was instructed by Smurf to kill Catherine because she could cause their family so much trouble. But the oldest but mentally disturbed Cody brother has been struggling with guilt over her death and the fact that he was in love with Catherine even if she was Baz's wife and the mother of his niece Lena.

But based on the sneak peek of the upcoming episode, Baz will tell Pope everything that he knows about his late wife's death. He will also insist that his wife will never intend to betray him. This will make Pope furious against his mother.

Meanwhile, episode 12 will showcase Smurf's time in jail, while Baz will try to lead his family. However, his other brothers will have other plans that could clash with his own.

Episode 11 of "Animal Kingdom" will be aired by TNT on Tuesday, Aug. 15, while episode 12 will air on Aug. 22, at 9 p.m. EDT.