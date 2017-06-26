'Animal Kingdom' Season 2 Spoilers: Craig Hesitates in Upcoming Megachurch Heist

On the next episode of "Animal Kingdom," spoilers indicate that viewers will find Craig (Ben Robson) becoming indecisive in playing his part in the upcoming megachurch heist.

Facebook/AnimalKingdomTNTA promotional image for "Animal Kingdom."

"Animal Kingdom" is a crime drama that revolves around the Codys who - under the leadership of the fierce matriarch Janine, aka Smurf, and portrayed by Ellen Barkin - provide for everyone's needs by committing illegal activities. The show was adapted from a same title film created by David Michod.

In the fifth episode of "Animal Kingdom" season 2, the Codys are about to execute their plans for the megachurch heist. However, the episode synopsis and spoilers suggest that Craig is actually not 100 percent ready for it.

This comes as a surprise to many fans since Craig's character has been known to execute extreme actions especially when fulfilling their family activities.

Meanwhile, it was implied that this could be one of the biggest heists the Codys ever had to do based on the very tense way the boys are acting as they prepare for the task.

In a short video teaser for the upcoming episode, appropriately titled "Forgive Us Our Trespasses," the sequence opened with Baz (Scott Speedman) sending out a warning to the other Cody boys that they should do their best to avoid getting caught and to refrain from killing anyone. However, Pope (Shawn Hatosy) interrupts and contradicts Baz as he said, "Unless you have to."

The next scene showed a couple of men kidnapping Smurf and forcing her to get into a van. The video then cut to a scene where Smurf tells her grandson J (Finn Cole), "Once you decide to shoot, you keep shooting."

The said video trailer was very short and did not give away any hints on what will happen to Smurf and who kidnapped her.

On the other hand, the official synopsis of the "Forgive Us Our Trespasses" episode also indicated that Smurf will get a surprise visit from Javi (Alex Meraz). However, it is yet to be confirmed if he is the person who wants to kidnap Smurf. Javi also leads a dangerous clan and his father used to work with Smurf at the time when the Cody boys were still too young to get involved.

"Forgive Us Our Trespasses" will air on Tuesday, June 27, at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.