'Animal Kingdom' Season 2 Spoilers: Craig Leads a Yacht Heist; Smurf Goes After Baz

Facebook/AnimalKingdomTNT A promotional image for TNT's "Animal Kingdom"

"Animal Kingdom" season 2 episode 10 titled "Treasure" saw Craig (Ben Robson) trying to prove his worth and Baz (Scott Blackwell) plotting his revenge against Smurf (Ellen Barkin).

According to the episode synopsis, Craig and his group, together with Nicky (Molly Gordon), will be going on a yacht heist, pushing through with their plan to rob a wedding guest despite the warning they received from Baz.

They planned this in last week's episode, where the group discussed how they were going knock out the biggest person on the boat so that they other guests would not dare fight back. Baz objected to the planned job when J (Finn Cole) revealed that Nicky, the first timer, was part of it.

Also, in last week's episode, Baz stole something from Smurf, the person who raised him after his mother dies. In yesterday's episode, Smurf tried to find out who robbed her and from how it looked like in the preview, she did not stop until she got into the bottom of it.

She is seen attacking an employee, who works at the storage unit where she has been keeping her money, with a taser. She then showed him a picture of Baz on her phone and asked if it was he who did it. Did the employee tell her the truth?

J and Baz also had a confrontation about the latter keeping the robbery a secret from the former. However, Baz told J that he kept them in the dark because he did not know whom to trust with the secret.

Upon revealing to J that he and the rest of the boys will get a cut from the stolen money, will Baz still need to convince him to be on his side and turn against Smurf?

"Animal Kingdom" season 2 airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EDT on TNT.