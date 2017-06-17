'Animal Kingdom' Season 2 Spoilers: Pope on a 'Quest to Normalize'

Things are beginning to heat up on season 2 of TNT series "Animal Kingdom" as tension continues to rise between Smurf (Ellen Barkin) and her sons. Baz (Scott Speedman), Craig (Ben Robson), Deran (Jake Weary) and Pope (Shawn Hatosy) are moving to claim their freedom from their mother, while J (Finn Cole) is only beginning to test the waters to find out where he truly fits in.

Facebook/AnimalKingdomTNT"Animal Kingdom" promtional photo.

For the Codys, whose family business involves general lawlessness, drama is just part of everyday life. The shocking murder of Catherine (Daniella Alonso) showed just how brutal Pope and Smurf could be. What they did won't go unpunished and there will be repercussions, especially after Baz finds out who is behind her death.

While for the most part of the first season Pope did Smurf's bidding, there will be some changes on season 2. On "Animal Kingdom" season 2, Pope will change his course by trying to get away from his mother. Speaking to Collider, Hatosy revealed that his character will undergo a transformation in the sophomore season.

"You would have to describe him as somebody who's trying to transform," Hatosy said of his character. "I'm not saying those attributes aren't there. They do surface. But for the most part, he's on this quest to normalize."

He added that Smurf will always have authority over Pope and that will pose a major conflict for the character. She will use those triggers against Pope to have him do whatever she wants.

A brood of four will likely have a competitive relationship, and such is the same with the Cody brothers. On season 1, J was often presumed as the easiest sibling to crack, but he proved at the end of the series that he is a strong spirit and will do everything he can to protect the family. Hatosy said that he thinks J will become the strongest of the four.

Meanwhile, the June 13 ratings of "Animal Kingdom" season 2 saw a noticeable drop. Accordign to TV by The Numbers, the show's rating fell from 0.4 to 0.3 this week on TNT.

"Animal Kingdom" season 2 airs every Tuesday on TNT.