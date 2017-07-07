'Animal Kingdom' Season 2 Spoilers: Smurf Fights Javi With J's Help

Facebook/AnimalKingdomTNT 'Animal Kingdom' season 2 returns on July 11.

Teasers for the next episodes of "Animal Kingdom" season 2 are up, and the events are really starting to intensify for the family of criminals.

In the next episode, viewers will find matriarch Janine (Ellen Barkin), aka Smurf, preparing for a war versus Javier (Alex Meraz) with the help of his grandson, J (Finn Cole).

Season 2's sixth episode is titled "Cry Havoc."

J is the youngest boy among the Codys. While he usually joins the family in their criminal activities, everyone of them knows he needs more training. In fact in the latest episode called "Forgive Us Our Trespasses," Smurf herself supervised J's shooting practice.

The pressure to immediately prepare J for war is rooted from another event that unfolded during the show's fifth episode of season 2. Smurf received an unsolicited visit from a son of one of the guys who worked for Smurf back when her sons are too young to be involved in their illegal activities.

Javi, now leading his own dangerous clan of criminals, blames Smurf for a job that went wrong that caused his father's life. He then threatened Smurf that he will leak various pieces of evidence to the police to get the Codys in sure trouble. Javi will stop if she pays him $300,000.

Also in the upcoming episode, Smurf will prove she is not the type who backs down with mere blackmailing. It also appears that she does not intend to pay Javi's ransom.

TNT reveals the trailer for "Cry Havoc." It opens with J and Smurf in a car. J looks at the side mirror, grabs his gun, and tells his grandmother, "Someone's following us. What are we gonna do?" Though Smurf is wearing dark aviators, her voice implies she is not fazed by the threat behind them and tells J, "Whatever we have to do."

Later on in the video teaser, an unapologetic Smurf appears talking to someone and says, "Now you're on the run from me."

Meanwhile, despite successfully robbing the Church, Pope Cody (Shawn Hatosy) and Baz Blackwell (Scott Speedman) are seen getting on a fist fight in the same trailer for episode 6. Synopsis also adds that Baz will learn a secret kept by his missing wife, Catherine Blackwell (Daniella Alonso).

Catch "Animal Kingdom's" "Cry Havoc" episode on Tuesday, July 11, at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.