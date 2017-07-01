'Animal Kingdom' Season 2 Spoilers: Smurf Pursues Javi with J's Help

Facebook/AnimalKingdomTNT'Animal Kingdom' season 2 returns on July 11.

The upcoming episode of "Animal Kingdom" season 2 will see Smurf (Ellen Barkin) seeking the help of J (Finn Cole).

The synopsis of the next episode, which was titled "Cry Havoc," stated that Javi (Alex Meraz) will raise the pressure on Smurf. As a result, she was forced to go to J to ask him for assistance, though it remains to be seen how it will all work out.

Meanwhile, Pope (Shawn Hatosy) and Baz (Scott Speedman) will find themselves at each other's throats after the megachurch job. However, the latter will also have his own problems to deal with when he discovered something Catherine (Daniella Alonso) has been hiding from him.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opened with Smurf and J driving in a car, and by the looks of it, Smurf had already asked for J's help at this point. J told Smurf that someone was on their tail and held a gun up in preparation.

"What are we gonna do?" he asked the Cody matriarch. "Whatever we have to do," Smurf replied ever so coolly.

Elsewhere, Pope was concerned that the police might be able to make a connection. "You don't think the cops are gonna connect the dots?" he asked. It can be recalled that the previous episode saw the crime family carrying out an elaborate heist plan at a church. However, J cut himself mid-job and left blood all over the place. He became concerned that the DNA would link the crime to him, but Baz assured him that they would not get caught.

It looks like Pope is getting worried about police coming after them. However, it is really Javi who should be more worried about his own fate. Smurf has clearly had enough and has declared war against him.

"Animal Kingdom" season 2 returns July 11 at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.