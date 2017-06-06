'Animal Kingdom' Season 2 Spoilers: Turmoil Within the Cody Family May Be Building Already

The Cody family in "Animal Kingdom" is an unusual one to say the least, and this already unstable unit may be running into some internal challenges in the not too distant future.

Facebook/AnimalKingdomTNTPromotional banner for the second season of TNT’s crime drama series “Animal Kingdom.”

The next episode of the show's second season may already be planting the seeds for the conflicts to come.

According to the synopsis of the episode provided by CarterMatt, Smurf (Ellen Barkin) will be taking a bit of a backseat this time around, something she still needs to get used to. Smurf is the family's strong matriarch so taking on a bit of a reduced role may not be what she wants to do, and it is worth seeing how she adjusts to it.

While Smurf may be stepping away from the spotlight temporarily, the Cody boys may try doing something big themselves.

Going back to the synopsis, Deran (Jake Weary) is apparently in need of some money. Helping Deran out will be Craig (Ben Robson) and Pope (Shawn Hatosy).

This is where things could very interesting for "Animal Kingdom" fans. With Deran in a bit of a desperate spot, now will be the time when he will likely pull out all the stops to make things happen.

As the International Business Times noted, it appears as though Deran is not exactly content with just going along with Smurf's plans all the time, and it will be interesting to see how his next undertaking may go and how it may impact his actions in the future.

If Deran succeeds, this may be the first big step that could eventually lead to real conflict getting started between him and Smurf as he may not be as open to being a follower anymore and that may not turn out well for the Cody family.

More news about the second season of "Animal Kingdom" should be made available in the near future.

"Animal Kingdom" airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on TNT.