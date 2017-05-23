'Animals' Canceled or Renewed News: Season 3 Given Green Light by HBO

HBO has confirmed the renewal of its animated adult television series "Animals" for a third season.

(Photo: Facebook/AnimalsHBO)A promotional photo of the HBO TV series "Animals."

The announcement was made on Friday, May 19, by Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming, on the same day as the scheduled airing of the finale episode of its second season.

Created by Phil Matarese and Mike Luciano, from Duplass Brother's Productions, "Animals" tells the story of downtrodden creatures that are native to planet Earth's least-habitable environment: New York City.

The animated show features lovelorn rats, gender-doubting pigeons and aging bedbugs with a midlife crisis. These characters deal with awkward small talk, moral ambiguity and existential woes that plague them — issues that are very similar to those dealt with by humans.

Not only did Matarese and Luciano create the animated comedy series, both of them also write and direct all the episodes of the show. The duo also executive produce the series with Mark and Jay Duplass through their Duplass Brothers Productions banner. The TV series' animation is from Dan Harmon's Starburns Industries, who also worked on shows like "Rick and Morty" and "Anomalisa."

Aside from the voices of Matarese and Luciano on the show, "Animals" has also lured in impressive vocal talents like Aziz Ansari, Ellie Kemper, Danny McBride, RuPaul, Jason Alexander, Whoopi Goldberg, Emilia Clarke, Ice-T and Jonah Hill, among several others.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the animated TV project received a two-season order from HBO back in the spring of 2015 after the network debut of the Duplass brothers' "Togetherness."

However, even though "Togetherness" was ultimately canceled after two seasons, HBO has stayed in business with the actors-writers-directors on a few other projects, like "Animals" and their upcoming comedy anthology series "Room 104," which is set to debut in July.

The second season of "Animals" concluded last week when the season 2 finale aired on May 19 on HBO.