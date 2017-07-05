Anime Expo 2017 Sees Many Frustrated Attendees Struggling to Get In

Facebook/animeexpo Anime Expo 2017 attendees have become quite frustrated with the slow movement of the lines and poor management of the organizers.

The Anime Expo 2017 is this week. Held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, which hosted the Electronic Entertainment Expo E3 just weeks ago, Anime Expo has definitely become North America's biggest anime convention.

For those who are unfamiliar with the Anime Expo, it is basically an anime convention organized to promote Japanese animation in North America. Formed by the Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation, the Anime Expo is traditionally held during the first week of July, often running for four days and featuring tons of activities for people to enjoy.

Some of the activities conducted during the convention are guest panels, lots and lots of cosplay, gaming and arcade, concerts and various competitions.

Over the years, Anime Expo has steadily grown to become the biggest anime convention in North America. With over 100,000 attendees last year, one can only imagine the hours it took for people to get inside. It is expected there will be even more attendees at the Anime Expo 2017 and as such, lines will become much longer than before.

During the start of this year's Anime Expo, fans were treated to an ultra extensive line which went on for hours. Several fans took to Twitter to express their frustrations to the management of the convention. According to the attendees, the line moved very slowly and several others are cutting in line. What's worse for the attendees is that they have to line up not just once but twice. The convention has two lines: one to pick up the badges and the other to get into the convention.

The management did apologize for the slow movement of the lines and explained that it was because of the tighter security they implemented for the event.

In other news, Crunchyroll just announced their summer and fall anime line-up during their panel at the Anime Expo. The anime streaming service will air the likes of "Restaurant to Another World," "Saiyuki Reload Blast," and "Knights and Magic."