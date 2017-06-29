Anita Sarkeesian Backed by VidCon After Altercation with Sargon Of Akkad

VidCon organizers have apologized to Anita Sarkeesian with regards to the altercation that transpired at the event. The feminist vlogger known for her "Tropes vs. Women in Video Games" series once again caused controversy after calling out her alleged harasser, fellow YouTuber Sargon of Akkad.

Feminist Frequency/FacebookAnita Sarkeesian hosts "Tropes vs. Women in Video Games"

It all began with Sarkeesian and several panellists holding a speaking event to tackle online harassment. However, Sargon a.k.a. Carl Benjamin decided to attend the event with several other YouTubers and sat in the front row where they could be clearly seen by the panellists.

Benjamin has been a very vocal critic of Sarkeesian and feminism in general and has hundreds of thousands of followers on YouTube. His content often includes thumbnails with comical photoshopped images of the people he calls out, who often include other YouTubers, journalists, and even politicians.

The mere presence of Benjamin at the event appeared enough for Sarkeesian to feel uncomfortable. This prompted her to call him and his cohorts out, telling Benjamin he is a garbage human in the process.

As news of the events at VidCon quickly disseminated throughout the internet, an outpouring of support came from the supporters of both sides. Some called out Sarkeesian for firing the first shot while others accused Benjamin and the others of intentionally crashing the speaking event.

The organizers of VidCon, however, threw their support at Sarkeesian and apologized. Hank and John Green a.k.a. the VlogBrothers also denounced Benjamin's behavior despite him saying he did nothing wrong. "It looked like intentional intimidation to most people in attendance," the brothers said.

Patreon, the online crowdfuning platform, recently investigated Benjamin but stated that he did not violate their terms. According to Mic, he stood to lose $5,725 each month from his account if he was found to have violated their terms.

Supporters of Benjamin poured their frustrations at the Vlogbrothers' channel for their support of Sarkeesian. They claim that he did nothing wrong and that Sarkeesian fired the first shots.

Benjamin has yet to issue a statement about VidCon's statements on his Sargon of Akkad channel. However, he has been active on Twitter, replying to the queries of his supporters regarding the event.