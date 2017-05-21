Anna Duggar Baby Due Date Latest News: Josh and Anna Expecting Son in the Fall?

The Duggar family is expecting another addition to their already-large clan, as Josh Duggar's wife, Anna, is pregnant with their fifth child.

REUTERS/Brian FrankJosh Duggar in Ames, Iowa on August 9, 2014.

The couple made the announcement in March via the family's official website. However, Anna did not reveal a due date for their baby.

"For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family. Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust," the post reads. "As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!"

The couple also did not share their planned name for the child, as it is possible that they have yet to talk about it or decide on a final one. As International Business Times notes, the pair have always made pregnancy announcements rather early in the game, citing their first and fourth child as examples. If the Duggars have adopted the same way of making announcements this time around, it is safe to say that the new child will not be born anytime soon. The publication suggests a fall arrival.

It has been two years since their fourth child was brought into this world, and it seems that the long gap in-between was the result of the aftermath of Josh's scandal. It can be recalled that Josh became involved in the affair website Ashley Madison and admitted to molesting his sisters. Both scandals were widely covered by the media.

The decision to wait two years was apparently because of the therapy Josh is undergoing. A source told Radar Online that the couple had to wait a while before engaging in any sexual activity as part of Josh's road to recovery. Of course, the Duggar family has not confirmed this claim yet, so readers are advised to take this news with a grain of salt.