Anna Duggar Baby News: Did Josh Duggar's Wife Give Birth in Secret?

After rumors claimed that Josh Duggar's wife Anna Duggar already gave birth in secret last week, the soon-to-be mother of five proved that she is still very much pregnant in her recent post on social media.

On Monday, the 29-year-old reality star posed for a photo with Josh, their two eldest kids Mackynzie and Michael, his father Jim Bob Duggar and brothers John-David, Joseph, and Justin, in Rockford, Illinois and posted it on Twitter. It is also known as the place where her controversial husband checked into a faith-based rehab facility in August last year to treat his sexual addiction problems.

Grat time w/ @PatchAdventures & friends at North Love Baptist Church tonight & grateful for their https://t.co/J1Ufa40qF2 ministry pic.twitter.com/c4JXEwftV8 — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) August 21, 2017

Based on the currently pregnant Duggar's post, the family went to the North Baptist United Church to watch the Patch the Pirate show.

The reality star also posted a link to promote the Reformers Unanimous rehabilitation center where her husband spent time after the public found out that he cheated on her and was hooked in pornography when she was still pregnant with their fourth child Meredith Grace in 2015 after the information was leaked from the online infidelity site Ashley Madison.

Prior to the cheating scandal, Josh was also involved in a different controversy when a 2006 police report unveiled his past child molestation case where he inappropriately touched five underage girls, including his four younger sisters, when he was still a teenager.

Despite all the cheating and controversies, Anna opted to stay by her husband's side to work on their marriage. In March this year, the couple announced on the family website that they are expecting their fifth child.

The scandals prompted TLC to pull out the Duggars' long-running reality show "19 Kids and Counting," and Josh and Anna decided to go under the radar to stop the press from talking. But the fans of the family can still get updated with the latest events in their lives through the new show "Counting On."

The Duggars are expecting announce the birth of Anna and Josh's new son in the coming days.