Anna Duggar News: '19 Kids and Counting' Star's Twitter Post Refutes News She Has Given Birth

Anna Duggar is still pregnant and was able to travel with her kids to watch a musical show. This debunks all rumors that Josh Duggar's 29-year-old wife had already given birth.

Facebook/countingontlc A promotional image for TLC's "Counting On."

Anna looks like she's due to give birth; however, she was still able to fly with her two kids, her husband, her father-in-law Jim Bob Duggar, as well as brothers-in-law Josiah, Justin and John-David. The group was seen going down the Duggars' new plane in Illinois to support Ron "Patch the Pirate" Hamilton, a longtime friend of the family.

Hamilton produces shows that teach Christian values to children. The venue was the North United Baptist Church that has a ministry called Reformers Unanimous, a faith-based rehabilitation center. The rehab facility was where Josh checked in to address his sexual issues.

Grat time w/ @PatchAdventures & friends at North Love Baptist Church tonight & grateful for their https://t.co/J1Ufa40qF2 ministry pic.twitter.com/c4JXEwftV8 — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) August 21, 2017

Fans were not in favor of Anna's travel as she might give birth any time. She has shied away from public view after announcing her fifth pregnancy a few months ago. The last time she was seen in social media was when she and her husband congratulated her sister-in-law Jill Duggar Dillard after she gave birth.

Anna's pregnancy has been received with mixed reactions because it coincides with Josh's lawsuit filed by Matthew McCarthy, who sued the reality star because he used his photo on adult site Ashley Madison.

But for Anna, her baby is a blessing because they are in the process of rebuilding their family after the molestation scandal involving Josh and five young girls.

Josh and Anna are focused on their family but the former has been banned from the family's show "Counting On," a spin-off of the canceled "19 Kids and Counting."

TLC canceled the show after the scandal went public but because of its huge fan base, the network offered another reality show top-billed by Jill and Jessa Duggar.

It is not known whether Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar will allow Anna to show footage of her delivery in the show. But if they do, TLC has the last say if it will be beneficial to the ratings of "Counting On" or not.