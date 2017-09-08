Anna Faris, Chris Pratt Divorce Update: Actress Reveals Why Estranged Husband Was Not Her Best Friend

(Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok) Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are said to be in therapy to help their five-year-old son cope with an eventual divorce.

Anna Faris recently explained why she never saw Chris Pratt as her best friend.

In an essay posted on Cosmopolitan on Wednesday, Faris shared that she was always told to consider Pratt — who announced his separation from the actress last month — as her "best friend." However, years after attempting to be a "guy's girl," the mother of one realized that it was important to have a group of close female friends who were there to support her.

"I was once told that I didn't need a tight group of girlfriends because Chris should be my best friend. But I never bought that," the comedienne wrote. "The idea of your mate being your best friend — it's overhyped. I really believe that your partner serves one purpose and each friend serves another," she went on to say.

Pratt and Faris surprised fans when they announced their separation in early August through a joint statement. Although they have not yet filed for divorce, life goes on for Faris. She was spotted leaving an L.A. soundstage on Tuesday without wearing her wedding ring. The "Mom" star opted for a relaxed style when she stepped out, sporting a casual gray shirt and a pair of jeans.

The former couple first met while filming for "Take Me Home Tonight" in 2007. They got engaged a year later and eventually tied the knot in summer 2009. Citing an unnamed source, E! News reported that Faris felt "like she lost her voice throughout their marriage, like she lost her sense of self" in the days following the split.

Pratt will next be seen in the upcoming films "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" and "Avengers: Infinity War." Faris, on the other hand, is set to reprise her role in the CBS comedy "Mom" when it returns later this fall. Her first memoir titled "Unqualified" is tentatively planned for an October 2017 release.