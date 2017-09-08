Anna Faris Doesn't Believe Husband Should Be Best Friend Amid Chris Pratt Split

(Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni) Cast member Anna Faris attends the premiere for "The Emoji Movie" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 23, 2017.

Anna Faris, who is preparing to release her comedic memoir, never believed that her now estranged husband, Chris Pratt, should be her best friend.

Faris' book, Unqualified, won't officially be released until October 24. Still, the "Mom" actress gave fans a sneak peak of the memoir on the Cosmopolitan website Wednesday.

In the excerpt formatted for Cosmopolitan, Faris revealed that she did not agree with the idea that her husband should be her best friend.

"I was once told that I didn't need a tight group of girlfriends because Chris should be my best friend. But I never bought that," she revealed. "The idea of your mate being your best friend—it's overhyped. I really believe that your partner serves one purpose and each friend serves another."

Since writing the memoir, Faris and "Guardians Of the Galaxy" franchise action star Pratt have announced their separation. Last month, the pair released a joint statement about their split.

While they have remained tight lipped about specifics concerning the end of their marriage, Faris did hint about the possibility of her partner not fully valuing her.

"I made that mistake I think a little bit like, 'I'm checking my relationship off the list,'" she said on her Unqualified podcast last month. "And if that would be the final piece of advice I could give you, that would be know your worth, know your independence."

Now, the actress is preparing to dole out relationship advice in her new book.

"Anna Faris has advice for you. And it's great advice, because she's been through it all, and she wants to tell you what she's learned," a description of the book reads. "After surviving an awkward childhood (when she bribed the fastest boy in the third grade with ice cream), navigating dating and marriage in Hollywood, and building a podcast around romantic advice, Anna has plenty of lessons to share: Advocate for yourself. Know that there are wonderful people out there and that a great relationship is possible."