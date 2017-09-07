Anna Faris Memoir: 'Mom' Star Admits Book Release Scares Her Following Chris Pratt Split

Anna Faris is feeling the nerves as her book release draws nearer. The "Mom" star's memoir "Unqualified" will arrive in store shelves on Oct. 24 and she's nervous about its intimate details.

Reuters Anna Faris will launch her memoir in October with a foreword written by Chris Pratt.

Faris revealed in her recent "Unqualified" podcast that she got excited about landing a book deal then. She thought it would be an adventure to write about her personal experiences but as the launch approaches, she's starting to feel nervous.

"Now that it's getting closer, I feel, in a sense, that I got to always hide behind characters [as an actress]," she told her listeners. "Now this is me and it feels a little scary."

Chris Pratt wrote the book's foreword and his name is also on the cover of Faris' memoir. Part of the entry had Pratt describing his wife as fierce and very loyal and that she's not into punishing people who have wronged her.

Faris wrote her stories long before the couple announced their separation and there are details about their relationship in the book as well.

Meanwhile, it's been a month since Faris and Pratt publicly announced that they will no longer be together. Sources revealed that the former couple is in counseling but it's not because they are mending their marriage. They are seeking therapy for the sake of their 5-year-old son, Jack.

"Chris wants Anna to learn how to co-parent and how they can exist together with their son, while having separate lives," a source dished.

The same source also revealed that Faris is having a harder time with the separation. But her "Mom" co-star, Allison Janney, said that Faris goes to work on the set with a big smile and she doesn't let her personal problems affect her job.

Faris married Pratt in 2009. The actor once said in a Reddit AMA that his relationship with Faris was partly destiny and divine intervention.

"Anna and I are meant to be together," Pratt said in 2015.